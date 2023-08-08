Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,744 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

