Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $219.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.