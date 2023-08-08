Good Life Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 906 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

NYSE FDX opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

