BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Stake Lowered by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 40.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 114,383 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

