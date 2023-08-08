ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $438,943.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,138,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.81, for a total transaction of $438,943.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,138,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

