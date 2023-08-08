ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,041 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

