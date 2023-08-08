ProVise Management Group LLC Has $252,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

