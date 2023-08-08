ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $890.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ETD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

