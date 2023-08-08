Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

