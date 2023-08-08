ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 39,146 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,146 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,158,000 after acquiring an additional 963,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

