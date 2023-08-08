ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.59.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.