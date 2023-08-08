Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $436.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

