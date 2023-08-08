ProVise Management Group LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

