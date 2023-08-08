Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.