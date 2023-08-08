Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $425,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 91.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,652 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,305,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 75,694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

