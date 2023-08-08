ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $317,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,326,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,608,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after buying an additional 82,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
