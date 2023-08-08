ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $317,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,326,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,608,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after buying an additional 82,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.