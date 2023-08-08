Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,856,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,230,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

