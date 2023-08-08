Sigma Planning Corp Buys 416 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

