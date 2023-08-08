Sigma Planning Corp Sells 153 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $166.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

