6,523 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 165,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 183,103 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

