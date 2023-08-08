Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $712.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $703.89 and a 200 day moving average of $689.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

