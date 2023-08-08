Sigma Planning Corp Takes $1.28 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XSD opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average of $203.24. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $233.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

