Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,956 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CEQP stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

