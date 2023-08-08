Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,074 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

