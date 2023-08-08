Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.