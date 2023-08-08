W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

