Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $1,541,806,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

