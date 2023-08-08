The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after buying an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,854,000 after buying an additional 2,114,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.