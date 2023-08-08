Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,496 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 58,829 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 433.6% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $99.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

