Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

