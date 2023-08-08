Sigma Planning Corp Sells 155 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWN stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average is $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

