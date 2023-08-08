Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,169 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $229.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.73.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

