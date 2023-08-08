Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,906 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 477.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the first quarter worth $209,000.

FJUL opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

