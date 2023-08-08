Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 84,620 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

