Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.6 %

BDX stock opened at $275.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.