Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,066 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.