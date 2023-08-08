Sigma Planning Corp Sells 464 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,063,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,563,000 after buying an additional 194,764 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,985,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,150,000 after buying an additional 133,281 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. New Street Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

