Sigma Planning Corp Buys 14,040 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANFree Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $636.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

