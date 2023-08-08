Sigma Planning Corp Sells 234 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $228.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.22. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

