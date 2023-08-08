Sigma Planning Corp Sells 65 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $493.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.55 and its 200 day moving average is $466.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

