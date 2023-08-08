Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.47 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Up 1.7 %

PAYX stock opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.