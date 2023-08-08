CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

