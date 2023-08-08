Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,265 shares of company stock worth $11,589,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 2.2 %

LRCX opened at $705.36 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $638.03 and a 200-day moving average of $556.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

