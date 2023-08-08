35,254 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.81% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Shares of BATS NAPR opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

