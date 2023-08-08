Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,089 shares of company stock worth $3,343,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

