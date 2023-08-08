Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000.

JGRO stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $58.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

