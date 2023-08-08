Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,620 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,792,000,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

