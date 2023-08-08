Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.