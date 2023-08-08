Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,594 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 110,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

