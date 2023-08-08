Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 738 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.74.

PXD opened at $232.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

